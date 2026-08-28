Senior Village is proud to announce this month’s Music Matinee with the Barbershop Chorus. The SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus is a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society and a sanctioned club in SaddleBrooke. Starting in 1998, their mission is to sing barbershop music the best they can, to have fun doing so, and to enjoy the camaraderie of fellow singers. They sing in retirement and assisted living facilities, for other local groups and private events, PLUS performing a Christmas concert yearly.

The SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus is currently a small group, but has members with a wide range of barbershop experience, from two years to more than 65 years. The majority of members have performed barbershop music for over five years.

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The program will include several barbershop standards, a few jokes and special barbershop arrangements of music from the 1920's through the 1960's. The performance will held on Tuesday, September 15 at 2 p.m. in the DesertView Performing Arts Center. Members can request transportation.

This is a free show open to all residence of SaddleBrooke.