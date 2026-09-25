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Remember when we told you that a telenovela was being filmed right here in Tucson? Well, the wait is over and the novela has officially arrived.

“Tierra de Amor y Coraje” is a 2026 Mexican telenovela by Televisa Univision. It blends traditional telenovela melodrama: romance, family conflicts, rivalries and secrets, with a Western, cowboy atmosphere, using Arizona’s ranches, desert landscapes and mountains to create its setting.

The story centers on the Coraje brothers: Juan, Jerónimo and Lalo, played by Emmanuel Palomares, Brandon Peniche and Emilio Osorio. Their lives become increasingly complicated when Clara Barrios, played by Sofía Castro, returns to Arizona to take over her father's legacy.

The story follows the Coraje family and the powerful Barrios family, with ranching, ambition and romance all intertwined.

Right off the bat, if you watch the first episode, you’ll actually get a title card announcing the setting as Tucson, Arizona. While the series was primarily filmed in Tucson, viewers get to explore plenty of other Arizona locations throughout the episodes, including Sedona, Tubac and Phoenix.

And as a Tucsonan, you’ll probably find yourself playing a little game of “I know that place!” The series gives us glimpses of Tucson International Airport, Congress Street, Catalina State Park, the Rialto Theatre, downtown murals, the Pima County Historic Courthouse, and several local restaurants, including Jojo's, which appears as “Roxie’s,” as well as Scented Leaf, The Monica, Charro Steak & Del Rey, Jaime’s, Playground and Screamery.