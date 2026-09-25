Since moving to SaddleBrooke in 2009, I’ve seen a man in a yellow shirt with a long stick walking along Ridgeview Boulevard almost every morning. Who is he? How far does he walk? How long has he been doing this? Recently, I saw him on Lago del Oro Parkway and stopped to ask him these questions and whether I could write an article about him. He thought about this offer and eventually emailed me; his wife "convinced" him to accept my offer as his Mother's Day gift to her. He also sent photos! Here’s my mystery walker’s story.

Ronald Paul Tuscany was born at home in Mt. Clemens Michigan, joining four other brothers in a two-bedroom home filled with love. After a stint in the Army National Guard, he worked as an O.R. Surgical Tech at the local hospital. Then in 1964, Ron began his law enforcement career as a Deputy with the Macomb County Sheriff's Department, a job he enjoyed for 37 years, holding every rank and retiring as the Sheriff. Ron was always proud of his profession.

As part of his training, Ron attended the U.S. Secret Service Executive Protection Program in Washington and graduated from the FBI Nation Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The jail capacity in Macomb County had reached 1,500 inmates, and the local school district was contracted to provide education for the eligible prisoners. One day, the director of that program caught his eye and became his wife. They met in jail!

Ron and Geri raised three sons and have enjoyed their blended family for almost as long as Ron’s law enforcement career. Upon retirement, they started looking for a winter getaway. They came to SaddleBrooke for a month in 2003 and almost forgot to return to Michigan. When they first arrived, the DesertView Theater was being built, and Clubhouse Drive was a dirt road. Construction at the Preserve hadn't started yet. They moved to SaddleBrooke full-time in January 2005. Three homes and many memories and joyful days later, they've never looked back.

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Since the beginning, Ron has attempted to walk daily. For many years, he averaged at least seven miles a day. He used to walk up Catalina Hills Drive, watching the rise of the Preserve, the homes, and the clubhouse. As construction increased, that route became too dangerous, so he switched to Ridgeview, also about seven miles round trip from their then-home. They live in their third home now. His route has changed somewhat over the years but usually involves walking around Ridgeview.

On rainy mornings, Ron used to walk wearing a rain jacket. Lately, he has enjoyed a nap. Ron currently walks between four and five miles per day in under two hours. According to Google Maps, he’s walked enough miles to have walked all around the world.

When you see Ron, be sure to wave, give him a thumbs-up, or lower your window and say, “Walk on, Ron!” It will brighten his day, just as seeing him walking always brightens mine.