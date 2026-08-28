Our HOA-2 community works best because of the people who take care of it. It will soon be the time to show our employees how their hard work every day is so greatly appreciated.

Many of the more than 250 members of our staff work behind the scenes. Even though we may not see them on a regular basis, we are vividly aware of the result of their hard work. HOA-2 employees serve in the following departments: Administration, Accounting, Common Areas, Fitness and Wellness, Food and Beverage, Golf, Events, Maintenance and Patrol.

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Our flyer will give specific instruction on how to make your donation to the Employee Appreciation Fund.