There’s lots of dancing fun for all this fall at the Saddlebrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC).

Check out what’s happening at our website at sbballroomdance.com, to see all upcoming classes, dance parties and other social events throughout the year. All SaddleBrooke residents are welcome to join the club at any time.

If you would like to try a class first before joining, you may attend one full month of Introductory Novice classes for FREE. If you would like to continue, you are strongly encouraged to join the Club with dues of only $20 per year. Membership provides many benefits including taking all classes at any level for FREE, select events for FREE, and discounts on monthly dance parties. If you are still undecided about joining after your free month of classes, the cost is $5 per attendee per Introductory Novice class.

Introductory Novice Classes for November

Introductory classes are specifically designed for those who have never danced ballroom or those looking for a refresher on the basics of ballroom dance. In November, the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) Introductory classes will be Intro to Swing. Featuring exciting music with a lively beat, swing dancing is one of the most popular and flexible dance styles.

November’s Introductory Classes will be taught by our resident professional instructors, Ann and Dale Pizzitola. Known for their teaching method that makes dancing easy to learn, they are extremely patient and know how to encourage progress. Introductory Classes give dancers a balanced foundation combining elegance and romantic expression in a fun, supportive environment. Classes will be held on Wednesday, November 4 and Wednesday, November 11, as well as a Review Session on Wednesday, November 18, all sessions at 5:30 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at DesertView.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Introductory classes are FREE for Club members. To register for the above classes, email countmein@sbballroomdance.com with your name and the classes you wish to attend. Schedules can change, so be sure to register so you have the most up-to-date information on time and location.

Level Two and Level Three Classes

For club members, the featured class for November is West Coast Swing. Known for its smooth, elastic movement, West Coast Swing emphasizes the playful connection of partners to some of the most engaging and danceable music like Black Velvet and The Thrill is Gone.

Both Level 2 and 3 classes are offered on Sunday afternoons (3 p.m. and 4 p.m.) and Tuesday evenings (5 p.m. and 6 p.m.) beginning on Sunday, November 1 and continuing throughout the month. These classes are for those who want something more than introductory patterns, as well as those who have been dancing for some time. They are FREE for Club members, however, registration is required, so please sign up online.

Remember to check our website throughout the year at sbballroomdance.com to see the current information about all upcoming classes and events. Remember, SBDC is where the learning continues and the fun never ends!