For the eighth year, Fueling the Future volunteers are organizing in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Eagle Crest and Oracle to provide and distribute much needed food to students of Mountain Vista School in Oracle over their 15 days of Winter Break. What began as a grassroots eﬀort has been sustained by the generosity and work of many.

Mountain Vista students rely upon breakfast and lunches when school is in session. Unfortunately, many students become food insecure during Winter Break when food at school is not available. Fueling the Future will this year distribute non-perishable and perishable food to at least 50 students.

Volunteers give of their time in several ways. Students, teachers, staff and neighbors work together sorting, bagging and distributing the donations. The Snack Shack at Mountain Vista is where the ACTION happens. It is always a great opportunity to help others—and it is fun!

Beginning the day after Thanksgiving, on Friday, November 27 until Friday, December 11, donations will be accepted at the locations listed below.

Monetary donations are also welcomed, however, Fueling the Future is not a 501(c)(3) organization so no federal tax deductions can be given. If you wish to make a monetary donation by check, please make checks out to Fueling The Future-of course cash is also welcome. Monetary donations will be used to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable foods. Distribution to students will take place on Wednesday, December 15, prior to winter break.

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Suggested Donations

Peanut butter/jelly, cereal, pasta/sauce, mac & cheese, dry rice, soups, applesauce, juice boxes/bottles, dessert mixes, boxed potatoes, canned fruit, cookies, canned vegetables, crackers, breakfast bars, canned beans, canned tuna and chicken. All unexpired, non-perishable foods are gladly accepted.

Drop Oﬀ Locations in SaddleBrooke Ranch are listed below. There will be a place for drop oﬀ and also a box for monetary donations at each location.

32094 Agarita Drive

31630 S. Summerwind Drive

Thank you for your support and the ability to continue this Fueling the Future program. Your generosity DOES make a diﬀerence. If you have questions, do not hesitate to text or call Edie at (520) 404-1005 or send an email to ediecrall@me.com.