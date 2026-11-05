Fox said he decided last year that he was leaving his company, which he sold to The Cheesecake Factory in 2019 for a reported $400 million, to “start all over again.”

“I get to sort of start from a very small place again, which I love,” he said. “As you grow and you get really, really big, you want to be like the little guy, and the little guy always wants to be like the big guy. And so I get to be the little guy again.”

Fox started his boutique restaurant company in Tucson when he opened Wildflower on Tucson’s northwest side in 1998. Within a decade, he had grown the company to a dozen restaurants, including North Italia, which opened in 2002, a year after he relocated his business to Phoenix.

Among the concepts that he ushered in were Sauce Pizza and Wine, which he sold in 2015 after growing it to nine locations; and True Food Kitchen, a collaboration with Dr. Andrew Weil that has a location in La Encantada mall.

“I feel very fortunate where I sit,” said Fox, whose family had been in the Tucson restaurant industry since the 1960s. “I never really had a plan. It sort of all happened organically. It was never like, ‘Hey, I'm going to go open 150 restaurants.’ … It just sort of evolved and took off, and one thing led to another and sort of blinking an eye, 28 years later, here I am.”