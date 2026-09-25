Never square danced before? No problem! Come join us for a FREE night of square dancing and see how much fun you can have learning something new
Why Give It a Try?
- Have fun and laugh — no experience required!
- Make new friends in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.
- Get up and move at a comfortable, enjoyable pace.
- Enjoy great music and the energy of dancing with others.
- Come with a partner or come by yourself — we’ll make sure you feel welcome.
- Try something new without making a commitment.
Our callers will guide you through the dances step by step, so you’ll know what to do. No fancy footwork or dance experience necessary! Whether you're looking for a fun night out, a way to meet people, or simply something different to do, come give square dancing a try! It’s FREE, it’s friendly and it’s fun!
Join us from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 11. No partner needed… dress is casual.
Come on out and Give Us a Whirl!