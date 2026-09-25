Never square danced before? No problem! Come join us for a FREE night of square dancing and see how much fun you can have learning something new

Why Give It a Try?

Have fun and laugh — no experience required!

Make new friends in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.

Get up and move at a comfortable, enjoyable pace.

Enjoy great music and the energy of dancing with others.

Come with a partner or come by yourself — we’ll make sure you feel welcome.

Try something new without making a commitment.

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Our callers will guide you through the dances step by step, so you’ll know what to do. No fancy footwork or dance experience necessary! Whether you're looking for a fun night out, a way to meet people, or simply something different to do, come give square dancing a try! It’s FREE, it’s friendly and it’s fun!

Join us from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 11. No partner needed… dress is casual.

Come on out and Give Us a Whirl!