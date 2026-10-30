Have you ever been at a loss for words? Do you ever think, “I should have said…?” Would you like to be more spontaneous with your conversations? Then come to an improv class.

In 2017, I started taking improv classes led by David Fuller. David and had I met several months earlier when we were cast in the first Community Circle Players production, “Eat, Drink, and Be Deadly”. He brought an unusual sense of humor and an uncanny way of always having a come-back line, whether on or off the stage.

Before moving to Tucson, David was part of an improv group in Central Oregon for several years. Later, he and two other SaddleBrooke friends studied improv at the Tucson Improv Movement near Fourth Avenue for about two years. He found it so fulfilling and helpful with his acting techniques that he decided to share what he had learned.

Almost every week for about a year, he generously shared his knowledge of improv techniques with his willing disciples. While attendance varied, typically eight to twelve students came to each class.

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In July of this year, David resumed offering weekly improv classes in the Ocotillo Room at Mountain View Clubhouse. I’ve attended most of these classes and have become more innovative and spontaneous. My classmates have also gotten more creative, more relaxed, and more playful. There’s always laughter and even applause. We allow ourselves to make mistakes, experiment, be silly and be unconventional (while keeping it clean). Everyone leaves happier, more energized and eager for the next class.

Class always starts with a warm-up activity, and everyone has an opportunity to participate. Sometimes it starts with two “scene partners” who build on what each other says using the “yes, and” technique. For instance, Partner A says, “It looks like it’s going to rain.” Then Partner B may say, “Yes, and I brought my umbrella. Then Partner A may say, “Yes, and let’s turn it upside down and catch a few pints of rainwater.” And Partner B may say, “Yes, and then let’s dump it on our heads!” The goal is not to get everyone to laugh or stump your partner or be more clever than your partner; the goal is to work as a team and support each other. We play other exercises and games that build on the “yes, and” philosophy.

You may think, “Oh, I could never do that” or “I’m not funny.” Leave your self-criticisms and skepticism behind and attend just one session. Give it a try, or simply come and watch the fun! When? Tuesday afternoons from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. through November. Where? In the Ocotillo Room at Mountain View Clubhouse. For more information, email David Fuller at dafuller53@gmail.com or call him at (541) 480-8760.

You’ve been invited. Now, just say “yes” to improv!