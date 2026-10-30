November 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of this iconic American highway. To celebrate, the Friends of the SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) will present “Celebrating 100 Years of Route 66 in Arizona”, featuring Katie Barthlow. The lecture will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 19 in the DesertView Theater. Flyers are available at the libraries.

DesertView Library has many resources to help you plan a Route 66 adventure. The Travel and Southwest collections include numerous books about Route 66, chronicling the legendary 2,400-mile journey through eight states and three time zones, from Chicago to Santa Monica.

Route 66 was created a century ago from a collection of Native American trading routes and old dirt roads. Its purpose was ambitious: connect the industrial Midwest with the Pacific Coast. Along the way, the highway helped rural communities develop new businesses and pockets of commerce. John Steinbeck named it “The Mother Road”.

Today, Route 66 remains an enduring symbol of the American road trip. Its vintage neon signs, restored motor lodges, classic diners, quirky roadside attractions and historic towns continue to capture the imagination of travelers. The library's guidebooks can help you decide where to stay, where to eat and which landmarks to see.

Arizona: Where Route 66 Comes Alive

Arizona holds a special place in Route 66 history. It is the birthplace of Route 66 and boasts the longest unbroken stretch of the highway—158 miles. Some of the country's most spectacular national parks and monuments are within an hour's drive of the route.

For travelers exploring the Arizona stretch, the library's collection includes “Arizona Guidebook”, “Arizona Kicks on Route 66”, “Route 66 Chronicles: Arizona and New Mexico”, “Route 66: 100 Years”, “Shadows of the Past Over Route 66, Arizona and New Mexico”. These books highlight the fascinating places waiting to be discovered along the Mother Road. “Eating Up Route 66” is a delightful guide book for fun places to eat!

Follow the Harvey Girls

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The old railroad line closely parallels Route 66 in many places where the Fred Harvey Company built some of the Southwest's most celebrated hotels.

Architect Mary Colter designed several of these remarkable buildings, creating distinctive landmarks that remain special places to visit and stay. The library's “Mary Colter: Architect of the Southwest” offers a fascinating introduction to her work.

Then there were the famous Harvey Girls, the young women who served travelers in Fred Harvey's dining rooms. Their story has inspired a novel, “The Harvey Girls” by Juliette Fay, and a non-fiction book, “The Harvey Girls: Women Who Opened the West” by Lesley Poling-Kempes.

Arizona Adventures Featured in the Travel Guides

At the Wigwam Motel in Holbrook, you can spend the night in a cement teepee. nIn Winslow, stop at Mary Colter's La Posada Hotel and, of course, take a moment to be “standing on the corner in Winslow, Arizona”. In Oatman, watch for the burros that freely roam the streets. For another memorable adventure, take the Grand Canyon Railway for a two-day trip to the Grand Canyon and stay at Mary Colter's historic El Tovar Hotel on the South Rim.

So, Where Will Route 66 Take You?

Route 66 offers something for everyone. History, architecture, spectacular scenery, legendary hotels, and a little nostalgia are all waiting just down the road. Check-out a guidebook at the DesertView Library, mark your map and get your kicks on the Mother Road!

The Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) provide the funding to purchase new books, DVDs and CD audiobooks for the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. If you are not a member of FSL, learn more at their website: sbfsl.org. Your membership makes it possible to provide these Library resources for the enjoyment of everyone in our SaddleBrooke community.