Do you read music and love to play the piano? We have the perfect opportunity for you!

SaddleBrooke’s womens choral group, Sonoran Singers, is searching for a piano accompanist.

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If you are interested in volunteering, duties would include weekly rehearsals on Wednesdays, 3 p m. to 5 p.m. (beginning in mid-August to early December, returning in January to early May) and upcoming local performances.

For more information, email Paula Michels, President, at azback9@gmail.com or Cora Peters, Director, at corakpeters@gmail.com. Check out our website at sonoransingers.org.