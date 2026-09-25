The semiquincentennial has many of us looking backwards into history. Readers in SaddleBrooke are not the only ones seeking enlightenment, knowledge and insight into the past. Historical fiction is a very popular genre. There is a longing to know what shaped us, how people coped, excelled and lived. Sometimes historical fiction sheds light on real people, times of turmoil, and days of hope and danger. There is probably not one book club in SaddleBrooke who has not included titles from this category. In fact, one book club generously donated funds to DesertView Library to help purchase more of these titles. Here are many of the newest 2026 titles that have arrived in SaddleBrooke. There will also be a bibliography at SaddleBrooke One and DesertView Libraries with authors.

Reading the American Past. In the 20th century (not so long ago for most of us): “Kin”, “An Infinite Love Story”, “The It Girl”, “Question 27 and 28”, “Yesteryear”, “Children of the Wild”, “Meet the Newmans”, “When We Were Brilliant”, “A Pair of Aces”, “Daughters of the Sun and Moon”, “Mountains We Call Home”, “A Fortune of Sand”, “The Calamity Club”, “Hired Man”, “Hope Keeper”, “The Island Club”, “Lake Effect”, “Sisters of Book Row” and “Wait for Me”. Going further back in history try: “What Came West”, “The Beauty of Days Gone By”, “Burn Down Master’s House” or “Mrs. Benedict Arnold”.

European Past. (Great Britain) “Sea Child”, “Land”, “The Forgotten Midwife”, “Windsor Affair”, “An Artful Dodge”, “Murder at World’s End”, “Bookbinder’s Secret”, “Lady Tremaine”, “Lost Book of Elizabeth Barton”, “A Perfect Hand”, “The Shock of the Light”, “A Year of Marvelous Ways”, “Woman’s Place”, “Moonlight Runner"; “Heir of Whitestone”; (European Continent) “Last Woman of Warsaw”, “Skylark”, “Book of Forbidden Words”, “Keeper of Lost Children”, “Villa Coco” and “Water Women”.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

"World beyond", (Asia) “Crown of Stars”, “Honey in the Wound”, “Young Will Remember”, “Last Mandarin”; (Egypt) “Cleopatra”, “Daughter of Egypt”; (Mexico) “Frida’s Cook”; and (Australia) “Far-flung Life”.

Remembering the past is also a way to honor friends and loved ones. We have had memorial gifts from book clubs and individuals in memory of a member, friend or spouse. There are two ways to give to the libraries. Make a monetary gift to the Friends of the SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL), which is a 501(c)3 organization. FSL provides the funds for all book and DVD purchases at the SaddleBrooke One and Desertview Libraries. Because it is a non-profit you will receive a receipt for a donation for your taxes. Go to the website at sbfsl.com to donate or find out more information.

Or you can make a monetary gift directly to the library of your choice. You will not receive a receipt since the libraries are not non-profits, but amenities of the HOAs. You can specify the genre for the books to be purchased, but not specific titles. These donations are always appreciated. The library catalog is available on the website: sblibraries.com.