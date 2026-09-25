Grandchildren’s Days are fast approaching, and it is time to sign yourselves and your grandchildren up for the exciting events planned by your Fitness, Wellness, and Recreation Committee of HOA -2. The following days and events are scheduled:

Friday, November 27

Pickleball - 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Hosted by the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association, it is open to parents, grandparents and grandchildren. Children must be at least six years of age. Held at Ridgeview Pickleball Courts. Cornhole - 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Hosted by the SaddleBrooke Cornhole Club, it is also open to all parents, grandparents and grandchildren. There are no age restrictions for children. Held at the Cornhole courts behind DesertView Theatre. Putting Contest - 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hosted by the SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters Club, it is open to Parents, Grandparents, and Grandchildren. Children must be at least six years of age. Held at the MountainView Putting Green.

Remember, we are hoping for LOTS of adult participation in the above events!

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Saturday, November 28

Ceramics - Two identical sessions are available, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and another one from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Hosted by the SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club, it is open to participation by children only and they must be three to 12 years of age. At least one adult must accompany each child. Limited to 28 total children, it is held at the Arts and Crafts Center next to the HOA-2 Administrative Offices.

So, sign up today, indicating the names and ages of all participants, and which events each person is entering, and who needs putters or racquets via email to sbgrandchildren@gmail.com. If you have any questions, email them or call Philip Doyle at (860) 608-6158. It will be FUN!! Deadline for signing up is Tuesday, November 24 at 12 p.m.