Since 1997 SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) has been providing life-changing programs that reach thousands of children and youth in the small, rural communities that constitute the 100+ mile long Copper Corridor. Every program, every volunteer effort and every contribution helps provide opportunities for local children to succeed. Together, we are building stronger communities and brighter futures.

You can support SBCO’s mission to feed, clothe, enrich and educate youngsters through a 2026 Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD) directly from your IRA. When completed correctly, a distribution from your IRA to SBCO, a qualified 501(c)(3) organization, counts toward your Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) while potentially yielding important tax benefits. For many donors, this can be a tax-friendly way to support SBCO rather than taking the distribution personally and then donating cash afterward. In general, QCD’s are a simple, tax-smart way to support the eligible causes you care about.

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To get started, consult your IRA trustee, attorney or tax advisor about transferring your donation directly from your IRA. You can donate directly to SBCO’s General Fund or SBCO’s Scholarship Endowment Fund. Donations to the Endowment Scholarship Fund must be made to the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona and designated for the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.

This information is not intended as legal or tax advice. To learn more about SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, please visit our website at sbco.org.