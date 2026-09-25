Not sure what to ask for this holiday season? Are you trying to minimalize your home of unnecessary “stuff” but also want to make sure that you remain safe at home? Senior Village has created a list of safety items for your wish list that might provide peace of mind not only for you, but for your family as well.

A Lockbox – A lockbox purchased from Senior Village provides emergency access by the Golder Ranch Fire District and ONLY the fire department. Neither Senior Village nor your HOA patrol have keys to open lockboxes. Senior Village will install a lockbox for any SaddleBrooke resident at no additional charge.

Membership in Senior Village is available to singles for only $60 per year and only $96 for a household. For information, call (520) 314-1042.

Smoke detectors have a life span of five to ten years depending on the model. If you have heard chirping and have changed your batteries, chances are the unit is telling you it is time for a new one. Call 311 to have Golder Ranch Fire District change the alarms out.

An emergency medical device can connect you with first responders if you fall. Smart watches can also detect falls and are helpful with important notices such as a reminder when it is time to take your medication.

Smart medication dispensers can organize doses and release them on a set schedule, often with notifications that help reduce the risk of missed or doubled doses.

A high-grip bathmat or a shower mat designed to reduce slipping risk can improve their safety during an everyday activity like stepping in and out of the shower or tub.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Ask your family (and Santa) to consider one or all of these safety items this holiday season. Anyone of these items can make a life changing difference when an emergency happens.