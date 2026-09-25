Dust off your instrument, warm up your voice and join The Jammers! Every week, a vibrant mix of musicians and singers gather to jam, connect, and celebrate the joy of live music. Whether you're a seasoned performer or just starting out, you’ll find a welcoming space to sing, play, or do both.

When & Where

Days: Every Wednesday afternoon

Time: 1 P.M. to 4:p.m.

Location: HOA -2, West Ballroom

What to Bring

Bring your guitar, keyboard, violin, accordion, cello, saxophone, harmonica, horn, xylophone or any other instrument! If you have your own microphone and amplifier, please bring those along too.

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How It Works

It’s relaxing, spontaneous, and always a good time. Simply set up, take your turn choosing a song, and watch the group play along. We might repeat a favorite tune or move right on to the next.

Our repertoire spans country, blues, rock, R&B, soul, gospel, classic hits and romantic ballads. With over 400 songs in our online catalog—each available in your preferred key—you’re sure to find something you love. Want to play something else? Suggest a favorite tune and we will give it a go!

Our Story

The Jammers began over a decade ago when Bert VanWagoner’s wife gifted him a guitar. Bert figured out the best way to learn was to start a jam group—and that’s exactly what he did. Sadly, Bert passed away in 2025, but his belief in giving musicians a place to gather and grow continues to shape our culture. Come say hello, make some music, and help us honor Bert's wonderful legacy.

Get in Touch

Everyone is welcome! For more information, email David Fuller at dafuller53@gmail.com. We can’t wait to meet you!