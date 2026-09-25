Want to have some fun? Make some new friends?

The Tuesday Night Partners Bridge #1 group has been a part of the organizational offerings in SaddleBrooke for many years, and has, at times, been so popular that one had to rush to sign up in order to be able to play due to space limitations. But, like most groups, we have lost some members for a variety of reasons; many are snowbirds, so we play during the fall/winter season only now. We are in need of some new members to keep our group thriving. And, we want you to play regularly. If its Tuesday night, it’s bridge night with a great group of people.

We play at 6 p.m. on Tuesday nights in the Catalina Room next door to where the Mesquite Grill was located, which is known as the “old pro shop” (HOA-2). This is a large, quiet venue that works really well for bridge. We are always done by 9 p.m.

Please note that this is a partnership group, and signups are by partners. Some bridge partnerships are married couples, but many of us are not. We also have some members who are not in committed bridge partnerships and some people who occasionally need a partner, so people without a committed partnership are welcome to join. We can provide limited help to you in finding a partner. For example, one of the leaders found me a partner, and we have played together successfully for more than a decade! That, however, was an unusual circumstance, and each person is responsible for finding himself/herself a partner.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The level of play varies from partnership to partnership. Some people regularly play duplicate, and others prefer to play only socially. Probably the most important aspect of your playing is your speed; we expect a round to take about 45 minutes; if you take much longer, the entire group has to wait for you to finish, and that creates some frustration. We play three—occasionally four—rounds of six hands each with standard bridge scoring.

Each person pays $1.50 per week, most of which is used for prize money awarded by score. A small portion of the entry fees goes into a grand slam pot, which accumulates until a partnership bids and makes a grand slam; in case of two slams the same night—yes, it has happened—the pot is divided between the partnerships. Making a grand slam is really a big deal, and we celebrate those who do!

The winners one evening run the group the following week. A signup sheet is available at the venue. It is then placed in the signup notebook at the Mountain View Clubhouse in the Cholla Library (on the desk) for additional signups. The winners pick up the signup sheet after 10 a.m. on Monday morning and assure that there are an even number of couples available to play Tuesday night.

We plan to start playing again on Tuesday, October 20. I will be creating a signup sheet for that date at home. If you have questions or would like to play, email me at ehenley@wbhsi.net asap. We would love to welcome you to our group!