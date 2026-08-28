The SaddleBrooke Singers are gearing up for a joyful new season, and we invite all interested vocalists to join us any Sunday afternoon in September. Whether you’ve sung in choirs for years or simply love making music, you’ll be warmly welcomed the moment you arrive.

Drop in around 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 13 for our first fall rehearsal and we’ll get you settled with a chair and music. Because our repertoire is new to everyone, we learn together—supporting one another, laughing often and enjoying the shared thrill of making something beautiful as a group. No auditions are required. If singing brings you joy, you belong here. Some selections are musically challenging, and singers with prior choral experience or confidence in harmony are especially appreciated.

Our rehearsals are held at the HOA-1 Activity Center, located at 64518 E. Galveston Lane. Ongoing rehearsals begin on Sundays from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Activity Center.

Meet Our Musical Team

Our conductor, Tanya Elias, brings a rare blend of musical excellence, warmth, and humor to every rehearsal. Her guidance helps us grow as musicians while keeping rehearsals upbeat and inspiring.

We are also fortunate to rehearse with Tucson jazz virtuoso Sly Slipetsky, whose expressive piano playing and improvisational flair elevate every rehearsal into a concert‑worthy experience.

Step Onstage With Us

Have you ever imagined performing on the DesertView Performing Arts Center (DVPAC) stage? As a member of the SaddleBrooke Singers, you can experience the thrill of singing in harmony with your fellow chorus members while the conductor shapes the music and the accompaniment carries you forward.

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Our Christmas Concert will take place on Sunday afternoon, December 6, and new singers are welcome to join us for this festive performance. Singing offers a double reward: the personal joy of making music and the uplifting connection that comes from blending your voice with others.

The Health Benefits of Singing

Singing isn’t just enjoyable—it’s good for you. The Sing Up Foundation notes that singing:

Lowers cortisol, reducing stress and tension

Releases oxytocin, enhancing trust and social bonding

Encourages mindful focus, gently quieting negative thoughts

In short, singing strengthens both emotional and physical well‑being.

Interested in Learning More?

Call Claudia Kistler at (520) 306‑2113 or visit saddlebrookesingers.org for details. Come join us—you may discover a new source of joy, friendship and musical fulfillment.