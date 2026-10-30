Remember and Honor

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 19, and wreath-laying ceremonies will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, and at more than 4,900 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

The Oro Valley Auxiliary Unit 132 is a local community partner of Wreaths Across America (WAA), a 501 (c)3 national organization. WAA’s mission is to Remember and Honor those who have served our nation in uniform and to teach the meaning of patriotism. The goal of WAA and its community partners is to have a Remembrance Wreath placed at as many Veterans’ interment sites as possible.

Each beautiful handmade Remembrance Wreath is only $17, and your purchase helps to fund veterans’ assistance and honor and remember programs. The wreaths ordered through Auxiliary Unit 132 will be placed throughout the Arizona State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, Arizona, unless otherwise directed. More than 3,800 wreaths are needed at the Marana cemetery. Please note wreaths can be placed at any participating cemetery!

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For additional information, email Onita Davis at ovunit132@gmail.com. Orders may be placed online or by mailing a check payable to Wreaths Across America directly to ALA Oro Valley Unit 132 to the address below. You may also scan the QR code below and go directly to the Unit’s Wreaths web page or click on link: wreathsacrossamerica.org/AZ0011P. The deadline for receipt of wreath orders by Wreaths Across America is Saturday, November 28.

Remembrance Wreath placement is Saturday, December 19, and wreaths will be simultaneously placed at all participating cemeteries nationwide at 10 a.m. Tucson time. Anyone of any age is welcome to help place the wreaths, regardless of a purchase.

The Auxiliary Unit mailing address is American Legion Auxiliary Oro Valley Unit 132, PO Box 69246, Oro Valley, AZ 85737. Address of the Arizona State Veterans Memorial Cemetery-Marana is 15950 N. Luckett Road, Marana, AZ.