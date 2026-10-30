“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.” - Albert Einstein

Words to live by! This quote embodies the themes running through the Community Circle Players’ (CCP) spring production, “A GLIMPSE of TOMORROW”. Join in all the fun and camaraderie as we perform various vignettes that encompass our experiences in a setting such as SaddleBrooke. For the ﬁrst time in 12 years, we will be featuring music, as many of you have asked for.

We are thrilled to announce that Dan “The Piano Man” Bergquist will be joining CCP as our Musical Director. Dan brings much talent and enthusiasm to CCP. We couldn’t be more pleased he will be guiding us through several musical numbers as well as providing music to usher in each new vignette. As a bonus and a real treat, he will be playing his “cocktail” music when the doors open and between each act.

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You won’t want to miss an evening at the heart of which are stories that are humorous yet moving; what we value and how we remain hopeful and positive as we forge ahead. Enjoy an extremely entertaining dinner theatre experience at the Mountain View ballroom, Friday, March 19 through Thursday, March 25, 2027.

We would love to have you audition on Monday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 15 and become part of our CCP theatre family. If you are contemplating auditioning, don’t be intimidated about having singing talent/ability. It is deﬁnitely not a deal breaker. This is not a musical, per se, as there are only six songs in the entire production, and three of those songs will be performed by the entire cast, so everyone can just blend in.

For questions or if you need any additional information, email Connie Ward at clward54@gmail.com.