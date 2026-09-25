Since 2007, the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Holiday Adopt Program (formerly the Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Child programs) has provided hand-picked and carefully wrapped Christmas gifts for families in Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth and Apache children on the San Carlos reservation. Recently families in the Hayden-Winkelman School District have been added. Last year the program assisted 207 children, 131 adults and 210 Apache children. SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents provide the money and volunteer services required to make this program such a great success.

The SBCO Holiday Adopt Program is proud to support families whose children are enrolled in school districts in nearby Copper Corridor communities. There are currently seven units within SaddleBrooke that have agreed to support the program this year. We hope to have additional units join in this sharing opportunity. If you, your group, or your unit wishes to adopt a family or families in nearby Copper Corridor communities, email Kim Seales at kimseales@gmail.com. Volunteers are also needed to help shop and wrap gifts for delivery. Likewise, email Maggie DeBlock at zonbeer@aol.com if you prefer to adopt an Apache child or children. In addition, volunteers are needed for loading and unloading the wrapped gifts.

As always, SaddleBrooke residents are encouraged to donate to the program. Since SBCO is a 501(c) (3) not for profit organization (Tax ID # 86-0843458), all contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. Please contribute between Monday, October 19 to Friday, November 20.

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There are three ways to contribute:

By credit card online at SBCO (https://community-outreach.org) by clicking the SBCO Holiday Adopt button on the home page and filling in the information on the donation form (including your unit number). Online donations are accepted Monday, October 19 to Friday, November 20.

by clicking the SBCO Holiday Adopt button on the home page and filling in the information on the donation form (including your unit number). Online donations are accepted Monday, October 19 to Friday, November 20. Mail or take a check payable to SBCO (with “SBCO Holiday Adopt” and your unit noted on the check) directly to the SBCO office at 63675 E SaddleBrooke Blvd., Suite L, Tucson, AZ 85739 (in the SaddleBrooke Business Complex).

If you have a representative that is coordinating the SBCO Holiday Adopt Program for your unit, you may give the check to them.