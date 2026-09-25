This Thanksgiving season I’d like to talk about something other than cranberries.

Today the word is “angels.”

These spiritual beings, existing without ever being seen, serve as our “Angels Unaware,” the title of a 1953 book by Dale Evans, wife of Roy Rogers. Evans describes her visitation by her “angel unaware” after the birth of her daughter Robin, born with Down Syndrome, at a time this was a disabling handicap from which there was no relief or remedy. Many children were doomed to far-away institutions.

Yet, one doctor encouraged Evans to “take Robin home and love her” which Evans did for the two years Robin lived, enriching and blessing the lives of her parents. Robin was their “angel unaware.”

I, too have been blessed with my own angels unaware. Those angelic beings, disguised as mortals, appearing precisely when needed: loving, rescuing, encouraging, mentoring, coaching and salvaging me from life’s unsolvable circumstances from which I could not have extracted myself alone.

This Thanksgiving, I want to express my thanks to two of my angels unaware.

1. The Chaplain

John A. Clark was my pastor and Army chaplain who believed in me and saw to it that I was given opportunities to believe in myself. He taught me responsibility by employing me as church janitor, encouraged me to lead the Sunday school in songs, opening prayer and teach a class, and then appointed me assistant Sunday school superintendent—all prior to my 20th birthday.

Pastor Clark was also an Army chaplain who often wrote to me while I served during the Vietnam War.

He never forgot me.

Angels never forget!

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I continue to sense Pastor Clark’s wings flying over me. His picture sits about 10 inches from me as I write.

2. The math department chairman of my school

I was an experienced 14-year school counselor, but a new hire at this school. But within weeks, I knew this was a “bad fit.” Brewing was a clash of personalities and counseling philosophies. I was an effective counselor, but just not there.

After receiving numerous yearly negative performance reviews, I knew I was not going to be rehired.

However, my angel unaware was busy reviewing my personnel file, finding a blatant contractual violation: supervisors were required to construct with each teacher a Professional Improvement Plan, highlighting areas of strength and needed improvement.

However, over three years, no Professional Improvement Plan had ever been initiated, no opportunity to initiate corrective action.

So, the following September I was back.

This Thanksgiving season I encourage you to take time to be thankful for those who have been your angel unaware.

Unrequested, they miraculously did for me and you what we could have never done for ourselves.

Angels Unaware—each of them.

Richard Dinges, a SaddleBrooke resident and a former Pinal County Merit Commission member and member of the Pinal County Town Hall Advisory Committee.