“Folk music? Why, daddy, I don’t know no other kind of music but folk music. I ain’t never heard a horse sing a song.” — Louis Armstrong

Wherever people gather, music finds its way in. Weddings, graduations, stadiums, military parades, romantic dinners, funerals or a mother rocking her baby—music is there, quietly stitching us together. It’s a universal language, instantly understood and universally loved. When people share music, they often discover common ground they didn’t know they had.

Harmony in the Room

Each Sunday, when the SaddleBrooke Singers gather, something special happens. Harmony, rhythm, breath and pulse fill the room. Singing together lifts us—sometimes into joy, sometimes into peace—and reminds us how magical it is when individual voices merge into one sound. Our rehearsals are more than practice; they’re nourishment.

Bringing Holiday Magic to SaddleBrooke

We’ve officially begun rehearsals for our annual Christmas concert, and the excitement is already building. Blending our voices into timeless holiday melodies reminds us why we come together: to bring warmth, joy and a sense of home to SaddleBrooke during the holiday season.

This year’s SaddleBrooke Singers Christmas Concert will take place Sunday afternoon, December 6, at DesertView Performing Arts Center.

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One of the highlights on our rehearsal list is “Gettin’ in the Mood (for Christmas),” featuring holiday lyrics by rockabilly legend Brian Setzer and songwriter Mike Himelstein. Trust us, you’ll want to hear the Singers rock this one.

“It's Christmas and I'm really gettin' in the mood In the mood, sleigh bells are ringing In the groove, yeah, the party's swinging In the mood, ’cause Santa's bringing Boogie woogie rootin' for a merry Christmas”

Completing the Circle

In the coming weeks, we’ll be polishing festive arrangements we can’t wait to share with you. For us, rehearsals are where the holiday spirit begins—but the circle isn’t complete until the audience arrives.

A choir can sing in an empty room, but it takes listeners to bring the music fully to life. Your presence transforms our performance into a shared celebration of connection. We are deeply grateful for the enduring support of the SaddleBrooke community, and we look forward to welcoming you to our Christmas concert. Thank you for letting us be part of your holiday traditions.

Questions?

Call Claudia Kistler at (520) 306‑2113 or visit saddlebrookesingers.org for details.