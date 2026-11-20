“The entire motor is thrown from the vehicle,” Nanos said. “That's what we think is probably one of the biggest causes of the fire.”

How speed is determined

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said information from location-sharing apps can help investigators piece together what happened in a crash, but it is not the only evidence used to determine a vehicle's speed.

“I think anytime that we can get as much information to sort of paint a picture of what possibly happened, it's helpful,” said department spokesperson Angelica Carrillo. “I know that a lot of parents use it to see what their kids are up to and that kind of thing. But as far as an investigative standpoint, it's not something that we use to determine exactly what's happening.”

Investigators also examine tire marks, vehicle damage, distance from start to finish and the vehicle's black box, officially known as an event data recorder. The device captures technical data about a vehicle before, during and after a crash or sudden impact.

The Challenger’s black box was severely damaged in the fire from the crash, Nanos said. Investigators removed the chip from the device and are processing it.

“It looks OK,” he said of the chip. “(But) it could damage the data on that, and we may get nothing.”

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