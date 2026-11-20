The car in a fiery crash that killed three Salpointe Catholic High School students was traveling up to 150 mph and struck a curb so hard that the engine flew out of its compartment, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.
The crash shortly after 11 p.m. Nov. 14 killed the driver, Alex Schneider, 18, and classmates Joel Slavin, 16, and Madison "Maddy" Rea, 17.
The estimated rate of speed for the 2014 Dodge Challenger is consistent with the vehicle's speed recorded on Life360, which showed the students’ top speed at 134 mph.
Manual roadway measurements taken by department crash investigators suggest a speed between 100 and 150 mph, give or take up to 15 mph, Nanos said Thursday.
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“What we're seeing supports what Life360 is saying,” Nanos said.
Life360 allows users to create a group, share their real-time locations and receive safety alerts. The app tracks speed using a combination of GPS positioning and phone sensor activity transmitted through the user’s mobile network, according to the app’s Help Center.
A Life360 screenshot provided by Maddy’s father, David Rea, shows Maddy, Joel and Alex left the Reas' home at 11:06 p.m.
The trip ended four minutes later at 11:10 p.m. near East Skyline and North Foothills drives.
In the high-speed crash, the Challenger bottomed out and struck two curbs with an impact so hard that the engine dislodged, Nanos said.
“The entire motor is thrown from the vehicle,” Nanos said. “That's what we think is probably one of the biggest causes of the fire.”
How speed is determined
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said information from location-sharing apps can help investigators piece together what happened in a crash, but it is not the only evidence used to determine a vehicle's speed.
“I think anytime that we can get as much information to sort of paint a picture of what possibly happened, it's helpful,” said department spokesperson Angelica Carrillo. “I know that a lot of parents use it to see what their kids are up to and that kind of thing. But as far as an investigative standpoint, it's not something that we use to determine exactly what's happening.”
Investigators also examine tire marks, vehicle damage, distance from start to finish and the vehicle's black box, officially known as an event data recorder. The device captures technical data about a vehicle before, during and after a crash or sudden impact.
The Challenger’s black box was severely damaged in the fire from the crash, Nanos said. Investigators removed the chip from the device and are processing it.
“It looks OK,” he said of the chip. “(But) it could damage the data on that, and we may get nothing.”