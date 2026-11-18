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The person found shot inside a car this weekend in midtown was a 16-year-old boy, Tucson police say.

Police have not released the boy's name.

The shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of North Bell Avenue, near North Swan Road and East Pima Street, when authorities were called to the neighborhood for a single-vehicle crash, police said in a news release. The driver was headed east on East Lester Street when he struck a tree, police said.

The wounded teen was in the driver's seat and was the only person in the vehicle. He died a short time later at the hospital, the release said.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1, or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tips line.