Take our easy fun classes and learn to dance the Texas Two Step. If you can walk, you can dance. The steps are slow… slow… quick… quick. Straight ahead. Something so simple, but it opens the door to so much fun. We will help you with the beat, and you and your partner can enjoy dancing. There are so many advantages to dancing. It is good exercise, it builds synapses in your brain, it is sport that allows you to hold your partner in your arms. We pick music with a strong beat, you get to interpret it with your body, relax, and have fun.

Our classes begin at 6 p.m. in the Rincon room, by the MountainView pool on Monday, October 12. We will have a series of six classes. We will review each week.

We don’t just throw dance steps at you—our philosophy, we want you to learn how to dance. We have couples who assist teaching, so you get individual attention. I have been teaching dancing in SaddleBrooke for 21 years. I take great pride in seeing my students on the dance floor, having fun.

If you have taken our Texas Two Step class in the past, we will offer Intermediate Texas Two Step at 7 p.m. A great review, and I have a few new steps!

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On Thursdays, starting Thursday, October 15, we will hold out Partner Pattern dance classes, also in the Rincon room. The easier dances will be taught at 6 p.m., the more intriguing dances will be taught at 7 p.m. Partner Pattern dances are similar to line dancing. A series of steps that repeat. The big difference is, you hold your partner in the sweetheart position, with the woman on the man’s right. The first dance we teach is usually the 10-step.

After one or two classes, you will be ready to attend our dance parties. The Partners Western Dance Club has five dances from November to April, with a live band, Wild Ride. The first dance will be held on Wednesday, November 18, the next dance will be held on Monday, December 14. Wild Ride's music lures you onto the dance floor. Okay, take a few sips of beer, then get out on the floor and have fun! Bring your neighbors too!

Please email me if you want to join our classes. It’s wise to check that our schedule hasn’t changed. For more information about Partners Western Dance Club, send an email to janewesterndance@aol.com.

Yee Haw!