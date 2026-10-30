On Behalf of P.E.O Chapter EP, here in SaddleBrooke, we invite you to participate in a mission that has been changing lives for over 155 years. In the past, we have often sponsored a fashion show to meet our fundraising goals, but this year we are offering a chance to win $1,000 in restaurant gift cards. The raffle will benefit P.E.O. scholarship programs which help women of all ages improve their lives through education.

P.E.O. has helped more than 125,000 women pursue their dreams, providing over $435 million in scholarships, grants, awards, and loans. Whether a woman is just beginning college, returning to school after an interruption or pursuing a doctoral degree, P.E.O. is there to provide the financial support and sisterhood she needs to succeed.

We currently support six major educational philanthropies including:

P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund: Providing essential lending for higher education.

P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship: For women from other countries studying inU.S. or Canada.

P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education: Need-based grants for women whose education has been interrupted.

P.E.O Scholar Awards: Merit-based awards for women pursuing doctoral degrees.

P.E.O. STAR Scholarship: Recognizing exceptional high school seniors.

Cottey College: Supporting a nationally ranked, fully accredited women’s liberal arts college.

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To raise funds for these vital projects, Chapter EP is organizing a special raffle featuring a “Dine Around Tucson” bundle, consisting of twenty $50 gift cards for delicious local establishments. By purchasing, you aren’t just helping a student pay for books or tuition; you are helping women gain the skills necessary to support themselves, their families, and the Tucson community at large.

Only 200 tickets will be sold. The raffle drawing will take place on Monday, December 14. The gift cards make great holiday gifts, or alternatively, you can skip cooking and dine out!

Included restaurants: DeMarco Pizza, Rosati’s, Dragon Village, Sauce, North, Wildflower, La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, Bottega Michelangelo, Oro Valley Pizza and Pints, It’s Greek to Me, Guadalajara Original Grill, The Keg Steakhouse &Bar, The Parish, Vivace Restaurant, El Charro Cafe, True Food Kitchen, Snooze an AM Eatery

For more information, call Connie Byrd at (609) 932-5953 or Susan Barnes at (414)-745-4830.