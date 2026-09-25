On behalf of the Senior Village Community, we say “Thank You” to our Veterans. Your willingness to answer the call of duty required immense courage, resilience and personal sacrifice. Whether you served during a time of war or peace, your dedication has directly protected our freedoms and shaped the community we share today. We recognize that the sacrifices of military service are often shared by your family, and we honor their strength alongside yours.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Our community is stronger, safer, and more vibrant because of individuals like you. Today, and every day, we are incredibly proud to stand by you and support you. Please join the Senior Village staff and Board members for an open house to honor you and your service on Veterans Day, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the Senior Village office, located at 16460 N. Oracle Road. Light snacks and refreshments will be served, and everyone is welcome. Members may request transportation by calling (520) 314-1042.