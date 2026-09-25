A grand time was had by the 36 members and eight guests who attended the bi-monthly birthday party at the HOA-1 Activity Center. This fun event was hosted by Senior Village volunteers Fariba Alipour, Carol Mueller and Chelsy Brougher. The bakers who delighted our guests with carrot and chocolate muffins were Donna Twining and JoAnne Gulison-Powell.

Mike Rutt and Irene Pierce brought some of the crowd to their feet to dance. The dynamic duo performed their “Little Bit County and a Little Bit Rock and Roll” set which delighted the entire audience. Senior Village thanks Mike and Irene for coming to sing for our members and giving them such a lovely show!

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Members Sven and Sharon Sandblom have been married for 68 years! Congratulations to you both. Myrna Solis won her husband over by cleaning her plate on their first date. Arlene and Leslie Goins have been married for ten years now. Leslie proposed on Arlene’s 70th birthday and this year marks her 80th!

Senior Village wishes all our members a happy birthday! We are grateful that so many attended this event. Our volunteers work hard to put on a fun party, and it shows. If you would like to join in the fun, call (520) 314-1042 to learn more about volunteering.