Many of you may remember the horrible Tylenol tampering incident that occurred in 1982. It changed the way all commercial products were packaged going forward!

This protective idea was to the advantage of many small children who got ahold of shiny small objects like button size batteries and also colorful eye-catching small laundry packets and tried to swallow them.

Unfortunately, the change in packaging has become quite a difficult challenge for almost everyone, but especially Seniors with Arthritic fingers and poor eye sight. Have you tried opening a package of potato chips, or a Reese’s candy? It’s almost impossible! By the time you put all your efforts into ripping the wrapping apart, the chips are flying all over the floor or your candy is getting mushy from your forceful attempts.

Have you tried opening a package of cheese that clearly states, “Tear here”. You can try all you want, but you cannot tear across the opening where indicated. A commercially operated sealing machine has made the product air tight. So, you resort to reaching for your handy pair of scissors that you keep close just for such occasions. Packaging companies thought they would make it convenient to reseal their products and keep them fresh so they may be used for several days. However, have you tried closing a package with the inner plastic seal? Y ou put your fingers along the indicated line and you carefully maneuver along the two strips. But your inability to close the packaging is not your fault, so you try over and over again. And perhaps you get lucky!

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Other frustrating product openings cause a challenge for Seniors! Sometimes the weakening strength of us Seniors makes it difficult to push down and turn a cap at the same time. Today, this type of opening has been applied to many “dangerous” products, which is a great preventative measure. However, we have to use these items just as much as the younger generation who have more strength. So, asking for help may be the answer!

Now when it comes to having a nice glass of wine…a hardy bottle of wine comes with a cork, which causes a challenge for even the most adapt Sommeliers. So, some Seniors take the “easy way” out by purchasing screw top bottles of their favorite wines.

But these bottles present a challenge as well. Here again, they are machine sealed usually with a colorful aluminum cap. The caps have been conveniently etched with a barely noticeably line to twist to open. However, try as you must, they do not open easily. Reverting to using a sharp edge of a knife is helpful but dangerous! My suggestion is using an ol’ fashion nut cracker or at last resort, use a rubberized jar open. Most of your Senior frustrations with disappear with the first several sips of wine!

Enjoy Your Senior Moments - Enjoy Every Moment!