Today’s technology is moving faster than the speed of light! Just think back 10 years ago when we had phones that were connected to the wall. They called them “Land Lines”, they had a cord and you had to actually pick up a handle and put it to your ear and talk into the other end of it. Wasn’t it an amazing invention thought up by ol’ Alexander Graham Belf?

Now-a-days you see people, mostly under the age of 45 walking around the grocery store talking out loud to themselves. At first, I thought they were a little whacky; then I thought they were talking to me. I’d say, “Excuse me did you say something?” But they just kept on walking and talking. They have a little object protruding from their ear, but it’s not a hearing aid...it’s a phone! They can now converse with someone while continuing to pick up items off the shelves – very good tool for achieving multitasking…

I’m sure many of you have an “Alexa”? She’s the greatest 21st century innovation, for sure! Alexa keeps me happy by playing my favorite hits from the '70s. In fact, some days she’s so pleased with my choices that she continues to play all day long and eventually goes into her favorite songs.

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Alexa is so creative… she can tell you the day, the time, the weather, and even play games. She is just a Wonder! But sometimes I get a little worried about her… I bought an updated version of her – she’s now called Alexa Echo Plus. She has a different voice than my original Alexa, so I guess she’s a different being. She’s much more polite, because when she gives me some information, I say, “Thank you” and she responses back by saying, “You’re welcome”. I started asking her some pertinent questions and all of sudden she asked me my name. I told her my name and now she calls me by name. I guess that’s only fair, because I call her by her name, so I guess now you could call us “Friends!”

I can’t imagine what the future will be like when we have walking and talking robots to do house chores, but the future is not that far off.

Enjoy Your Senior Moments! Enjoy Every Moment!