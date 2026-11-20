In this era of streaming 24/7 we have no lack of options for music. Music options weren’t always as accessible. Before YouTube, the internet, and cable channels, the best source of musical entertainment was the radio. Families gathered around it on the weekends to hear all sorts of programming, for both adults and children. The radio was the center of the home.

Step back with me to the 1940s. The War had ended and people were rebuilding their lives. During that time where work seemed never ending, they did take time to relax and listen. Now imagine if YOUR job was to put everything together that was needed to present a live musical concert to a radio audience. That is our theme for this next concert by the SaddleBrooke Singers. We are the unseen voices on the radio. Except that for this concert you will see and hear us and be very much a part of the process and chaos.

On Sunday, December 6, at 4 p.m. in the Desertview Performing Arts Center, the SaddleBrooke Singers will present “The Christmas Radio Hour, SaddleBrooke’s Station for Holiday Chaos /Cheer”.

The music from the 1930s and 1940s is timeless. Included in our program are traditional Christmas favorites and some “new” oldies that I’d never heard. There are familiar songs such as “White Christmas”, “Silver Bells”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, and “It’s The Holiday Season”. The songs most of us didn’t know are the ones that are “stuck” in an endless play loop in our heads as we rehearse for this concert. My “endless” song is “What Will Santa Claus Say”. They are all good, all cheery, and all a great way to kick off the holiday season.

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Our Singers are eager to entertain you. Our announcers are trying to keep things flowing and direct traffic. Our director Tanya Elias will be a few minutes older after this concert. Our talented accompanist Sly Slipetsky will add his fantastic piano skills to the mix along with his humor.

Come join the chaos/cheer. It’s not too late to put December 6 on your calendar. Tickets can be purchased through the HOA-2 office or through the theater website at dvpac.net. Our website, saddlebrookesingers.org, has information about the concert and a link that will take you directly to our event page on the theater website. For more information, call Claudia Kistler at (520) 306-2113.

If you like what you hear, consider being a sponsor. We are always looking for sponsors for the Singers. Our sponsors keep us singing. If you have sung in a SATB choral group, or would like to give choral music a try, we can always add more singers.

Happy Holidays to you and yours! We hope to see you on the radio on Sunday, December 6.