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The first casino within city limits is now open to the public.

The casino at 1055 W. Grant Road, near Interstate 10, is the third casino operated by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am, features a 52,525-square-foot gaming floor with 928 slot machines, 24 game tables, a sportsbook, two restaurants and five bars.

Vahi Taa’am means “three suns” in Yoeme, the language of the Pascua Yaqui people.

The casino open to the public Nov. 15 with a ceremony and evening fireworks.

How it came about

The casino’s development began fifteen years ago when the tribe bought the shuttered Century Park 16 without citing specific plans.

In 2019, the tribe began the process of placing the land into trust by the United States, required for a casino to operate there.

The city of Tucson approved an intergovernmental agreement to define the relationship with the city and the tribe if the land became part of the Yaqui Reservation.