The gaming floor at the Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
The designation made it sovereign land that allowed for the development of a casino.
In 2023,
demolition of the former movie theater began, and the three-year construction began.
Visit
casinodelsol.com for the latest updates. What’s ahead?
The casino is the first project at the site, with officials studying the possibility of a convention center and resort hotel in the future.
The food court inside the Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
Interior murals include a centerpiece titled Aniam Yo’orine (Respect the World) by Marcelino C. Flores III, a painter and lifelong member of the Old Pascua community.
A blue sky with clouds spans the 24,000-square-foot domed ceiling by local muralist Joe Pagac.
The casino expects to create up to 500 new jobs in gaming operations, food and beverage, hospitality, security and administration.
The tribe is working with businesses along Grant Road, east of I-10, to vacate the properties for the next phases of development.
Look inside Tucson's newest casino before it opens Nov. 15
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa'am opens
Inside the high limit room sits a blackjack table at the Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam, 1055 W. Grant Road in Tucson, Ariz. on November 13, 2026. The casino opens to the public on November 15.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa'am opens
The gaming floor at the Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam, 1055 W. Grant Road in Tucson, Ariz. on November 13, 2026. The casino opens to the public on November 15.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa'am opens
The food court inside the Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam, 1055 W. Grant Road in Tucson, Ariz. on November 13, 2026. The casino opens to the public on November 15.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa'm opens
The gaming floor at the Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam, 1055 W. Grant Road in Tucson, Ariz. on November 13, 2026. The casino opens to the public on November 15.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa'am opens
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam, 1055 W. Grant Road in Tucson, Ariz. on November 13, 2026. The casino opens to the public on November 15.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa'am opens
The gaming floor at the Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam, 1055 W. Grant Road in Tucson, Ariz. on November 13, 2026. The casino opens to the public on November 15.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa'am opens
The center bar at the Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam, 1055 W. Grant Road in Tucson, Ariz. on November 13, 2026. The casino opens to the public on November 15.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa'am opens
The OP Grill at the Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam, 1055 W. Grant Road in Tucson, Ariz. on November 13, 2026. The casino opens to the public on November 15.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa'am opens
The OP Grill at the Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam, 1055 W. Grant Road in Tucson, Ariz. on November 13, 2026. The casino opens to the public on November 15.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa'am opens
Gabriel Osborne sits at a game as his wife, Lisa, watches him play at the Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taaʼam, 1055 W. Grant Road in Tucson, Ariz. on November 13, 2026. The casino opens to the public on November 15.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am
Construction continues inside the new Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am, 1055 West Grant Road, Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026. Members of the press toured the newest Casino Del Sol location for a preview of the game floor on Tuesday morning. The 153,480 square foot property is set to open on November 15, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am
Construction continues inside the new Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am, 1055 West Grant Road, Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026. Members of the press toured the newest Casino Del Sol location for a preview of the game floor on Tuesday morning. The 153,480 square foot property is set to open on November 15, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am
Construction continues for the new Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am, 1055 West Grant Road, Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026. Members of the press toured the newest Casino Del Sol location for a preview of the game floor on Tuesday morning. The 153,480 square foot property is set to open on November 15, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am
Lesah Sesma, general manger at Casino Del Sol speaks with reporters during a tour of the new game floor, 1055 West Grant Road, Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am
Wallpaper details inside the new Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am, 1055 West Grant Road, Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am
Construction continues inside the new Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am, 1055 West Grant Road, Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am
Construction continues inside the new Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am, 1055 West Grant Road, Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026. Members of the press toured the newest Casino Del Sol location for a preview of the game floor on Tuesday morning. The 153,480 square foot property is set to open on November 15, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am
Construction continues inside the new Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am, 1055 West Grant Road, Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am
Tile details inside the new Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am, 1055 West Grant Road, Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am
Amanda Sampson Lomayesva, interim CEO and General Counsel at Casino Del Sol Resort speaks with reporters during a tour of the new game floor, 1055 West Grant Road, Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am
Construction continues inside the new Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am, 1055 West Grant Road, Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am
The new Joe Pagac mural inside Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am, 1055 West Grant Road, Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026.
Grace Trejo
Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at
grico@tucson.com
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