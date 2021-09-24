Carol Jones will be starting a beginners Clogging Class on Monday, October 18 at 2:30 p.m. Clogging is a very fun, energetic and LOUD type of dance with special taps on your shoes. There’s a lot of laughter going on in these classes! Clogging is good for your mind and body and helps with your exercise routine. We dance to mostly Country Western music with a little Pop thrown in. The classes are held at HOA-1 in Arts and Crafts room 3, which is located next to the Gift Shop. Don’t miss out on Carol’s last Beginner Clogging Class at SaddleBrooke. Call Carol at (520) 240-0404 or email ccarolclog@gmail.com.