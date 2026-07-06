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The summer doldrums came early for Ken Foy's Dante's restaurant.

"We're used to being broke August and September," he said of his midtown gastropub's annual summer slowdown. "We started getting broke May and June this year."

Foy estimated it costs around $10,000 a month just to open the doors of his restaurant at 2526 E. Grant Road. That covers rent and utilities; the cost of food and manpower add a whole other level of financial hardship.

When he considered the uncertainty of the city's long-anticipated Grant Road expansion project, which is expected to cut into some of Dante's property, and a planned remodel by the building's owners, Foy decided it was time to close the chapter he opened 13 years ago.

In a late Sunday Facebook post, Foy announced that Dante's, formerly Dante's Fire, will close on July 19, giving diners two weeks to get their fill of the house specialty, escargot in a buttery garlic sauce, and the popular chicken marsala with wild mushrooms and truffle risotto.

Foy is also squeezing in a final Whiskey Dinner on Sunday featuring hard-to-find allocated whiskeys including Stagg Jr., E. H. Taylor and Elmer T. Lee.

"We became really, really known for our whiskey dinners, and as this kind of came out of the blue, we have so much of this high-end allocated whiskey," he said. "We have all this stuff, and we just think it'll be a nice way to kind of get things right with our heart to do one of those memorable meals."