The Latin Rhythm Dance Club is in its fifteenth year of providing professional level instruction in authentic Latin dance styles for SaddleBrooke residents.
About dancing
Taking a dance class— with its defined steps and different tempos—provides cognitive as well as balance challenges compared with repetitive movement fitness training like walking or cycling. Dancing improves joint mobility, flexibility and balance since one has to shift weight while moving in different directions. Plus, depending on the dance, you may burn 400 calories an hour! And it’s a real “upper.”
Thursday Dance Classes
We begin by covering the basics needed for the dance patterns that follow. As we introduce our enjoyable dance patterns, we emphasize leading and following techniques, transitions and crucial beginning and ending moves. We schedule plenty of practice time so you can master the new steps. Dance step summary sheets and practice music CDs are provided to all class participants. Classes meet Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Vermilion Room at HOA-1.
- Quickstep Basics, A Fast Classic begins on Thursday, March 5 and will continue March 12 and March 19. This class features fast aerobic moves that are surprisingly easy to learn.
- American Tango Plus, A Modern Approach will begin on Thursday, April 9 and will continue April 16, April 23 and April 30. This class supplements classic Tango with modern music and many new steps. NOTE: Latin dancing is vigorous and aerobic and very good for seniors’ bodies, minds and balance. Be sure your doctor approves!
In General
Dance is exercise that integrates mind, body and soul and works for all ages and skill levels. For starters, it helps counteract the daily effects of sitting too much. Also, even at the beginner level, dancing improves posture.
For More Information
For more information about Latin Rhythm Dance Club classes and dance parties, our popular dance instructional DVDs or membership, contact latindanceatsb1@gmail.com or call (520) 818-0604. Ask to be included on our E-mail dance events list.