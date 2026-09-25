Randall Dighton, husband, father, grandfather and dear friend passed away on Tuesday, June 30 after a short illness, while a resident at Heritage Manor in Hospice care. His life is a testament to an exceptional man who brought extraordinary light into this world.

Randall was born in Los Angeles and after high school graduation he attended Chapman University and majored in Music and Math. At Chapman, Randall was a member of the Madrigal Singers a group of 12 singers who, at one point, toured and performed in Europe.

Randall was drafted into the Army and took his rightful place as an entertainer for the troops. While in the Army, he also learned to knit, a skill that he used to teach returning veterans who had mangled and damaged hands.

Upon discharge, Randall became employed by the Gallo Wine Company designing wine bottle labels. He also entertained at Gallo Wine gatherings. He married his first wife, Kate, and had three children. Disney soon discovered Randall which led he and his family moving to Orlando. He worked as a British troubadour for the Country of Britain at EPCOT, a position he held for eight years. After his stint at EPCOT, he and his family relocated to Modesto, California where he returned to work at the Gallo Wine Company but a divorce soon followed.

Randall began performing at Scottish games, renaissance fairs and international festivals, where he met the love of his life, Linda (Carroll), a Claims Representative with the Social Security Administration, who had two sons.

Randall and Linda married in March 1997 and eventually moved to Paradise, California where he was associated with several groups, including directing the Mountain Ridge Singers and the Jolly Beggars Scottish Band. Sadly, Randall and Linda lost their home and all of their possessions in the devastating 2018 Paradise fire that killed 85 people, including Linda’s beloved mother.

Randall and Linda occasionally were snow birds in Oro Valley, and friends who live there invited Randall and Linda to stay with them. Randall and Linda discovered the SaddleBrooke community where they decided to move in 2019. Two years later, they formed the Catalina Chorale which grew to over thirty members. The Chorale would perform at memory care units, assisted living facilities as well as at other venues.

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Randall was also dedicated to the Masonic Lodge, where he progressed through the elected or appointed line of officers, and was ultimately elected by the members of the Lodge to become a Master Mason. He was also a big supporter of the Shriners.

Randall had so many talents (he had a repertoire of over 400 songs) – he played the guitar and the lute, he knitted and he was an excellent calligrapher, a craft he developed while working at the Gallo Wine Company.

In 1972, Randall became a member of the Baháʼí Faith and, in Linda’s words – Randall lived a life practicing the tenants of the Faith, which teaches: the unity of God, the unity of all religions and the oneness of all humanity.

Randall is survived by his wife Linda, and children, Garth, Aerynn, Crystal and Shawn.

Those wishing to make a donation in Randall’s name may do so by giving to Shriners Hospitals for Children (a.k.a. Shriners Children’s) at shrinerschildrens.org/en/ways-to-give/account-center/support-center.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam - Gaelic for may he rest in peace.