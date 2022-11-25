According to a 25-year study, the number one activity for seniors’ brain and body health is Ballroom Dancing. Yes, a fun activity is really good for us too! Why? Because dancing has repetitive movements, requires you to think ahead, and creates a social environment. That’s three of the four top things to do to help remain mentally healthy. (By the way, the fourth thing is maintaining a Mediterranean Diet.)

Have you ever watched people dance and felt a little intimidated or overwhelmed? Dance can look pretty difficult, and some dances really are complicated. But at its most basic level, a dance starts with simple movements in time to the music. So, if you have ever tapped your foot or clapped your hands to music that you’ve heard, you are ready to dance!

SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) has a new program just for you, the brand-new dancer. Our Novice Program removes the intimidation you might feel. Only Novice dancers are in the class so everyone is at the same spot. You will learn some basic steps, so that at the end of the two classes you are able to get on the dance floor. And there is a monthly Novice Dance Party where you are with only Novice Dancers, to just have a fun time on the dance floor and work on your steps.

Here’s the upcoming schedule for our Novice Classes and Dances:

Tuesday, December 13 — Novice Class

Friday, December 16 — Novice Dance Party

Tuesday, January 3 — Novice Class

Tuesday, January 17 — Novice Class

Friday, January 27 — Novice Dance Party

Classes are at 4 p.m. at Vermillion Room at HOA-1, and Novice Parties are from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the Vermillion Room. All SaddleBrooke Residents are welcome, and the classes and parties are FREE. Just let us know you’re coming by email at countmein@sbballroomdance.com.

Also coming in January is a Beginning Waltz class taught by Brian Hand and Sheila Honey on Mondays and Wednesdays for the entire month at the Mariposa Room at Desert View in HOA-2. Monday classes are from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday classes are from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Waltz is a classic. Its turning, embracing couples at first shocked polite society. But it became the ballroom dance par excellence of the 19th century, and tenaciously maintained its popularity in the 20th century. The monthly classes are free to SBDC members, but you are more than welcome to come to one class to make sure it’s a fit for you. To register, send an email countmein@sbballroomdance.com.

We know that dancing is a GREAT way to keep our brains healthy, bodies active, social connections close and to just plain HAVE FUN! Keep updated on dances by visiting our webpage at SbBallroomDance.com. Or better yet, join us. You would be a most welcome new member. Remember, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where learning continues, and the fun never ends.