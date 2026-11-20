Is it the truth? Is it fair? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

And then, from Roger Swett, the Sage of SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary, comes the question that deserves an enthusiastic answer:

“And Is It Fun?”

Every Sunrise Rotary meeting begins with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by Rotary’s Four-Way Test. Those principles guide how we serve others and conduct ourselves. Roger’s unofficial fifth question reminds us that doing good and having a good time can happily occupy the same calendar.

Recently, six members decided to put his question to a rigorous test. They rented a van and headed to Buckeye to explore Buc-ee’s.

Some people travel for art. Some travel for history. We apparently travel for barbecue, fudge and a famously large beaver.

There were skeptics. A field trip to a convenience store? Surely there were closer places to buy a snack.

But calling Buc-ee’s a convenience store is a little like calling the Grand Canyon a drainage ditch. There was exploring to do, shopping to accomplish and an impressive number of opportunities to say, “Well, since we’re here…”

Purchases were made. Bags multiplied. The fudge received particular attention. We believe in giving these things a fair evaluation.

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Lunch became a parking-lot picnic, with barbecue sandwiches and chairs thoughtfully supplied by the Morgans. When a gentleman parked next to us returned to eat his own sandwich, we invited him to join the group.

That’s Rotary for you. Park beside us long enough and you may find yourself among friends.

Naturally, the occasion required a photograph with the Buc-ee’s beaver. Fellow patrons lined up to help capture the moment, proving that goodwill and better friendships can develop just about anywhere—even under the watchful eye of an oversized rodent.

And the verdict on our unconventional outing? The skeptics missed a good time.

For all the attractions inside Buc-ee’s, perhaps the best part was the conversation and laughter during the drive between SaddleBrooke and Buckeye. Working together in service has made us something more than people who attend the same meetings. It has made us friends.

Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self.” That remains at the heart of what we do. But an occasional adventure gives us time to enjoy the friendships that grow along the way.

So yes, Roger, it was fun.

And if anyone needs further evidence, we’re willing to go back for more fudge.