Instead, the hangup is that the NCAA is still declaring Godfrey ineligible despite UA’s move to certify him under the court order, and threatened the school if it played Godfrey.

In their emergency motion filed Wednesday evening, Godfrey’s attorneys wrote that “the NCAA has refused to engage with Arizona” on the agent and all-star game issues because of its position that he is already ineligible because he played four years already. While 12.6 now allows players five seasons of eligibility, it did not go into effect until June, after Godfrey finished his fourth college season.

The NCAA has “instead disregarded this Court’s order,” Godfrey's attorneys wrote.

In response, Bergin said the relief Godfrey’s attorneys requested would require the court to adjudicate matters that were intentionally left out of its ruling.

“The Court recognizes that much of the Plaintiff’s frustration appears to stem not from actions taken by the Defendant but from the continued inaction of the non-party NCAA,” Bergin wrote. “Nevertheless, the existence of that frustration does not change that a motion to enforce is not a vehicle to enlarge the substance of an injunction or to obtain additional relief that was neither requested nor granted in the underlying order.”

Bergin’s original court order forced UA to certify Godfrey — and gave UA protection against potential NCAA retribution because it could argue that it had to certify Godfrey — but the NCAA threatened the school anyway.