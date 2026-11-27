SaddleBrooke Skygazers is excited to have Dr. Christopher Churchill as our speaker for our monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the Desert View Theater on Sunday, December 13. Dr Churchill, a SaddleBrooke resident and Professor Emeritus in the Department of Astronomy at New Mexico State University, where he has taught for 23 years, will discuss his research in galaxy evolution as studied using the spectra of quasars. The title of his talk is “Quasars: Meet the Tantalizing Story Tellers of Our Cosmic History”. His teaching passions are quasar and stellar line spectroscopy, life in the universe and the history and future of everything in human space flight.

Dr. Churchill received his BS in in 1989 at California Polytechnic State University and his PhD at the University of California, Santa Cruz, in 1997. He did postdoctoral work from 1997 to 2003 at Penn State University as the Eberly College Distinguished Postdoctoral scholar.

Dr. Churchill is the author of a 1,300-page, two-volume graduate level textbook entitled Quasar Absorption Lines. He has published over 100 articles and has more recently begun researching artificial intelligence and machine learning applications for quasar absorption line research. In his research, he has used many of the major telescopes, including the Hubble, the Keck and the Very Large Telescopes in Chile.

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When Dr. Churchill isn’t doing cutting edge research, he enjoys studying ancient civilizations, coin collecting and playing drums and electric bass semi-professionally in progressive and classic rock bands.

Skygazers is the SaddleBrooke astronomy club, whose members include former retired professional astronomers to laymen with a general interest in astronomy. Every month from October through April at 7 p.m. on Sunday in the DesertView theater, we have a meeting which features a professional astronomer or related field, often from the University of Arizona, one of the top research astronomy departments in the world. In the past, we have had Marcie Rieke, who developed the cameras for the James Webb Telescope, and Dante Lauretta, the principal investigator of the Osiris-X project. Meetings are open to residents and their guests. Membership dues are $10 a year.

The club also sponsors monthly star parties at the soft ball playing field, where members bring telescopes for all to enjoy. Richard Spitzer, our star party coordinator, discusses the highlights in the night sky of what is visible that month at our monthly meeting. Upcoming star parties will be held on Wednesday, November 4 and Tuesday, December 8. More information about the club can be found on our website at sbazsky.xakt.me.