Bergin said his ruling was limited only to ordering UA to certify Godfrey under NCAA Bylaw 12.6, the NCAA's new eligibility rule allowing athletes to play five seasons, and that he did not rule on Godfrey’s other potential eligibility issues for playing in a college all-star game and receiving benefits from an agent.

Those secondary issues do not appear to be a problem anymore, at least with UA. Godfrey’s attorneys said he has since repaid benefits received, while UA said it has applied for Godfrey’s reinstatement over the issues.

Instead, the hangup is that the NCAA is still declaring Godfrey ineligible despite UA’s move to certify him under the court order, and threatened the school if it played Godfrey.

In their emergency motion filed Wednesday evening, Godfrey’s attorneys wrote that “the NCAA has refused to engage with Arizona” on the agent and all-star game issues because of its position that he is already ineligible because he played four years already. While 12.6 now allows players five seasons of eligibility, it did not go into effect until June, after Godfrey finished his fourth college season.

The NCAA has “instead disregarded this Court’s order,” Godfrey's attorneys wrote.

In response, Bergin said the relief Godfrey’s attorneys requested would require the court to adjudicate matters that were intentionally left out of its ruling.