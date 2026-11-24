As an Arizona Board of Regents staff member went through a presentation Friday, ASU President Michael Crow interrupted and snapped at him.
"You didn’t mention actual (attainment) in the last two slides," Crow said sternly. "I don’t want to be judged on budget attainment. I want to be judged on actual attainment."
That was the only unscripted moment in the 15-minute presentation by Bradley Kendrex, the regents' vice president for finance, strategy and governance.
After Kendrex revealed that Arizona's two biggest universities, ASU and the U of A, are 4% and 7%, respectively, below the level of tuition and fees they budgeted for this year, Kendrex asked if there were any questions. The regents asked none. They made no comments.
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It was a disappointing reaction, because the U of A's tuition figures are the clearest sign yet that its new admission policy, introduced in 2025, is not producing the hoped-for results. Last year, enrollment was down, but tuition revenue was stable. This year, enrollment plummeted, and tuition revenue is plunging, too.
That hurts not just the university itself, but all of Tucson. For more than a century, the city's success has been intertwined with a thriving U of A. When the university isn't thriving, the city suffers.
I suspect, for example, that the steep drop in enrollment — 7.6% down from fall 2025 — is one of the reasons for all the shuttered businesses on North Fourth Avenue.
"Every single business that I know that caters to students is suffering tremendously," said Oliver Swan, owner of the Stone Avenue Standard, a 224-unit student housing complex. "Every restaurant, every bar, virtually everyone."
But the impact isn't one-way: Tucson's rough condition also may affect the university's enrollment, meaning when either of them declines, it affects the other.
Quality over quantity
For more than a year, U of A officials have been defending and justifying the enrollment decline as an intentional result of a revamped admissions strategy.
"Our new enrollment management strategy intentionally prioritizes student preparedness and long-term success," Provost Patricia Prelock said in a press release in September 2025.
"Rather than focusing strictly on growth, we are expanding access, particularly for Arizona students, and ensuring that those we admit can succeed and graduate prepared for strong careers with as little debt as possible."
They've also pointed to national trends as an explanation for declines in enrollment, repeatedly citing the "demographic cliff" of fewer children reaching college age.
But the UA's experience is worse than average among public, four-year universities, according to data released Oct. 29 by the National Student Leader Clearinghouse Research Center. That group found that between fall 2024 and fall 2026, enrollment increased by 2.4% at public four-year universities.
The U of A's total enrollment in fall 2026 was down by 7.6% compared to fall 2025. And revenue from tuition and fees was 7% — $66.8 million — lower than the budgeted amount.
That compares to a 0.6% increase in enrollment at ASU over the same period, which nevertheless led to tuition and fees that were $97 million, or 4%, lower than budgeted.
Of the three state universities, only NAU did better than projected. It saw a 6.5% decline in enrollment but had predicted worse, meaning its tuition revenue is 7.8% better than budgeted.
ASU more inviting
U of A officials explained the lower-than-expected revenue as a function of implementing a new system whose effects were hard to predict precisely.
But parents like Natalie Luna Rose noticed a difference between ASU's and U of A's approach to admissions in fall 2025. It was the first year of a new strategy at the U of A, as it struggled financially in the wake of the crisis that ended previous president Robert Robbins' tenure.
The strategy of the new president, Suresh Garimella, emphasizes in-state and better-prepared students with a greater likelihood of graduating, rather than a high volume of enrollment.
Luna Rose's daughter, Lily, applied to ASU and U of A before their early Nov. 1 deadlines.
"Within two weeks, we got a 'Welcome to ASU' letter, and she got into the college she had applied to. ASU, up until Lily declined, every week was an email. They were aggressive," said Luna Rose, a member of the Tucson Unified School District board.
"The U of A gave nothing, for months, until well after the new year," she said. "They had all these deadlines. 'You got accepted, you’re a Wildcat, we need to get your money to hold by this date.' "
ASU, she said, was "much more welcoming to a parent that’s going to be spending money at the school than the U of A."
Lily nevertheless chose U of A. But not enough students are making that choice.
Tucson must do its part
Part of the problem, in a world where American universities are forced to compete harder and students can be choosy, could be Tucson's uninviting post-COVID condition.
"I think there’s a perception of disorder and public-safety concerns and (poor) street conditions and quality of life issues, when-out-of-state parents are looking at places to send their students," said Swan, who runs the Stone Avenue student-housing complex.
"It’s an urban campus with urban problems without a lot of urban benefits," he said.
That's a contrast with some other universities in places like Los Angeles or Baltimore or Chicago that may have urban problems but also have big-city amenities.
So, Tucson could help the U of A by offering students and parents a more attractive city to spend four years. But Tucson needs the University of Arizona to get its admissions problems straightened out, something this latest data shows they still haven't done.
The longer it takes for the Arizona Board of Regents to start asking hard questions, the longer it will take.
Columnist Tim Steller's spouse is a faculty member at the University of Arizona. Contact him at tsteller@tucson.com or 520-807-7789. On Bluesky: @timsteller.bsky.social