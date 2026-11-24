Prefer us on Google Learn More

As an Arizona Board of Regents staff member went through a presentation Friday, ASU President Michael Crow interrupted and snapped at him.

"You didn’t mention actual (attainment) in the last two slides," Crow said sternly. "I don’t want to be judged on budget attainment. I want to be judged on actual attainment."

That was the only unscripted moment in the 15-minute presentation by Bradley Kendrex, the regents' vice president for finance, strategy and governance.

After Kendrex revealed that Arizona's two biggest universities, ASU and the U of A, are 4% and 7%, respectively, below the level of tuition and fees they budgeted for this year, Kendrex asked if there were any questions. The regents asked none. They made no comments.

It was a disappointing reaction, because the U of A's tuition figures are the clearest sign yet that its new admission policy, introduced in 2025, is not producing the hoped-for results. Last year, enrollment was down, but tuition revenue was stable. This year, enrollment plummeted, and tuition revenue is plunging, too.

That hurts not just the university itself, but all of Tucson. For more than a century, the city's success has been intertwined with a thriving U of A. When the university isn't thriving, the city suffers.

I suspect, for example, that the steep drop in enrollment — 7.6% down from fall 2025 — is one of the reasons for all the shuttered businesses on North Fourth Avenue.