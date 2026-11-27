On Sunday, October 18 at the HOA-1 Clubhouse, SaddleBrooke Freethinkers Club presented Prof. Eric Jackson PhD, of the Linguistics Department in the College of Social and Behavioral Science at the University of Arizona, speak on Artificial Intelligence. Professor Jackson began with, “How do computers generate fluent language? And does fluent language indicate “thinking”? He told us how distributional semantics and word-sequence prediction concepts are used in AI language models. By training on very large amounts of language data and using mathematical models, these systems learn patterns and relationships between words and predict the next word or token in each context. In doing so, they learn probability distributions over sequences of words, rather than storing knowledge exclusively as a collection of facts. And, finally, ended with Computers are not necessarily thinking in the same way humans do. AI systems rely on learned patterns, mathematical models and information encoded in their parameters, whereas humans can think, reason and learn from direct experience without needing an external database of information.

Our next two Lectures will be held on Sunday, November 22 titled “Active Aging and the 3Bs – Brain, Body and Balance” with Janis Bottai of Vital Moves and Sunday, December 6 “Elections and Democracy in Africa” with Praise Zenenga, PhD, Head, Department of Africana Studies, College of Humanities at the University of Arizona.

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You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $20 per calendar year. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $5 donation to defray costs. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and/or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank. Visit our website at sbfreethinkers.wordpress.com. For questions or to be added to the email list, email contact information to saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.