The SaddleBrooke Republican Club and the Pinal County Republican Committee invite you to join us for the Reagan dinner on Saturday, September 26. All Republicans and Independents are invited to attend.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., allowing our guests to mingle with others, prior to dinner being served. The program begins at 6 p.m. with speakers followed by auctions. Meal options include steak Diane, chicken picatta and spaghetti squash pomodoro.

Purchase your tickets using the Desert View Theater ticket purchase option. Tickets will be available for sale on Monday, August 17. This is your chance to support the SaddleBrooke Republican Club and the Pinal County Republican Committee. Join with other Republicans to celebrate the enduring legacy of Ronald Reagan, known as the "Great Communicator."

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Location: SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Ballroom, located at 38735 S. MountainView Boulevard

For updated information or questions, access our web page at saddlebrooke-republican-club.org/ or send an email to Gloria Wolf at gloria@dougwolf.com.