In 1974, two explorers who went looking for a cave “no one had ever found” and discovered a massive cavern on land owned by James and Lois Kartchner. To hear the rest of this modern story of discovery and learn more about what today is Kartchner Caverns State Park, you are invited to the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club fall program on Wednesday, October 28, in the MountainView West Ballroom at 4 p.m.

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Hailey Miloni, Kartchner Caverns Ranger and Interpretive Program Coordinator will give the presentation. An outdoor enthusiast originally from Nebraska, Hailey now lives near the park in Hereford, AZ with her husband and dogs. Her program will explore the history and creation of the Park, with a focus on the hiking trails available there (above and below ground). Paths such as Guindani Trail, Ocotillo Trail, Foothills Loop and Hummingbird Garden Walk present opportunities for hikers. If park schedules permit, Hailey will be joined by the lead ranger at Kartchner Caverns State Park, Erika Way.