The Jewish Friendship Group has a wonderful lineup of opportunities to connect, celebrate, learn and enjoy one another’s company in the months ahead. We hope you’ll join us!

Thursday, November 11 - Veterans Day Potluck Dinner - Join us at the HOA-1 Activity Center for a special potluck dinner honoring and saluting our veterans. It will be an opportunity to share good food, express our gratitude and enjoy the fellowship that makes our community so special.

Friday, November 12 - Book Club - Our Book Club will meet to discuss The Life of Colette Marceau by Kristin Harmel. We’re currently looking for someone to host the gathering, lead the discussion, or do both! If you enjoy books and bringing people together, we would love to hear from you.

Tuesday, December 7 - Our Gala Hanukkah Party - Mark your calendars for our annual Gala Hanukkah Party, the Jewish Friendship Group’s main fundraiser of the year. This special celebration brings our community together in the spirit of Hanukkah, friendship and generosity. Your participation helps support the group’s activities and enables us to continue creating meaningful opportunities for connection throughout the year.

Please plan to join us for this festive occasion. Your presence and support make a difference!

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Wednesday, April 21, 2027 - Passover Seder - Looking further ahead, we invite you to hold the date for our Passover Seder on Wednesday, April 21, 2027. We look forward to gathering together to celebrate tradition, share in the story of Passover, and create new memories with friends.

Have an Idea? Let's Connect!

The best community activities often begin with someone's simple suggestion. If you have an idea for a new event, gathering or activity, please contact any of our board members. You can find contact information on our website.

Whether you’re interested in a book discussion, a shared meal, a holiday celebration or something entirely new, there is a place for you in the Jewish Friendship Group.

After all, friendship doesn't just happen. It grows every time we come together. We look forward to connecting with you! For more information visit our website at saddlebrooke.org or email Sandy Rosen, our President, at sandyrosen458458@gmail.com.