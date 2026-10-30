During the summer the Creative Technology Consortium, a group of people using technology to create, have been forming new clubs. Under the umbrella name of Creative Technology Consortium, the new clubs are 3-DPrinting, Digital Art and Artificial Intelligence. These new groups will ultimately meet in the new Creative Technology building of HOA-1.

During building construction the groups will be meeting in various locations. Each of these groups will be offering classes for beginners and “user groups” for members with experience. The goal is to support every member wherever they fall on the learning spectrum.

The three groups have all had preliminary meetings in late October and early November. In these meetings, they are working on setting up the consistent meeting times for their groups. Below is the contact information for the leaders of each group. You can explore one or all of these exciting creative opportunities:

Digital Art

Digital art is a way to express creativity. You don’t need paints, brushes, or stacks of paper to get started—just an iPad or laptop and your imagination. Your creative studio can be wherever you happen to be, whenever inspiration strikes. With the right tools and a little guidance, you can draw, paint, create collages, manipulate photographs, design illustrations and experiment with entirely new forms of artistic expression. The possibilities are surprisingly broad, and the process can be as simple or as adventurous as you want it to be.

One of the great things about making art is that there is always something new to learn. Digital tools give us another avenue for exploration, whether you’re picking up a stylus for the first time or looking for new ways to expand an artistic practice you’ve enjoyed for years.

So don’t let unfamiliar technology hold you back. You don’t have to be an artist to try digital art, and you don’t have to be a technology expert to get started.

So, join us on Monday, November 16 for a demonstration on these exciting creative options. Bring your ideas, your questions and your imagination. There is a place here for beginners, experienced artists and everyone in between.

For more information, email Delys Nast at garydelys@gmail.com.

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3-D Printing

3D printing can be an excellent hobby for seniors—especially if you enjoy making things, tinkering or learning something new without needing a large workshop or a large financial outlay.

Why 3D printing is great for seniors:

Useful projects: Make drawer organizers, hooks, replacement knobs, tool holders, garden accessories, and household repairs

Personalized projects: Music instrument accessories, tools for other crafts, kitchen gadgets, tool organizers

Keeps the mind active: Designing objects teaches you a little about CAD, measurements, problem-solving, and technology.

Great for family: Print custom gifts, nameplates, toys, puzzles, and personalized items for grandchildren.

Very little physical effort: Once the printer is set up, it does most of the work.

Inexpensive to experiment.

Our 3-D Printing Demo will be held on Wednesday, October 14. For more information about this class, email Janet Frost at janetlynnfrost@gmail.com.

AI EXPLORATION

The purpose of the AI Exploration group is to help members understand, evaluate and responsibly use artificial intelligence tools and concepts. We will provide a collaborative environment for learning, experimentation, and discussion of AI technologies. Exploration will involve practical applications in everyday life, research, creativity and problem solving. Meeting styles will include demonstrations, workshops, collaborative projects and project showcasing. We are all new to this cutting-edge technology.

Join us on Tuesday, October 27 for our first planning meeting. For more information about AI exploration, send an email to Larry Edralin at larryedr@gmail.com.

The Creative Technology Consortium is so excited to kick off these three opportunities this fall. Join us in the early stages of any or all of these groups. The first meetings may have already happened by the printing of this article, but rest assured many more will follow. Contact the leaders of any of the groups for information on meeting times and places.