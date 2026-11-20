Great Decisions is gearing up for its 2027 season. Eight different hot topics, described below, have been chosen by the Foreign Policy Association (FPA) for study this year. SaddleBrooke’s Great Decisions meetings are on eight Mondays between January and April. Specific dates will be announced once they are confirmed. We usually meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the East Ballroom at MountainView Clubhouse. We are in the process of creating this year’s schedule.

The best place to find all the current information about topics, dates and locations is the Great Decisions web site at sbgreatdecisions@wordpress.com. After each session, you’ll have a chance to watch or re-watch the Foreign Policy “Master Class” shown during the meeting. Find it and additional information about the Foreign Policy Association on the References tab. After December 1, all of the meeting information will be available on the Meeting tab. And full descriptions of each meeting topic can currently be reviewed on the Home Page.

If you have been a Great Decisions member in the last couple of years you should have received an e mail about purchasing the 2027 Briefing Book. It’s important to note the specific directions for reserving your copy. The deadline for ordering, cost and approximate pickup date in January will also be in the email.

Great Decisions welcomes new members. If you are interested in joining, it’s highly recommended that you purchase the Briefing Book. The book has eight chapters corresponding to each year’s topics. The cost the book is usually around $35 and includes dues for one member. The essays are written by nationally known personalities from both the federal or academic arena. Each article concludes with questions and further resources. If you are not yet a member and want to order a book, e mail Barb Schaepe. You will be notified in early January about when and where to pick up your book. Barb’s email is barbschaepe@gmail.com.

Our meetings are always enriched by the contributions of people who have a particular insight into each meetings’ topic. We are still in need of leaders for some topics. If you have either an expertise or interest in learning more about one of these topics you can become a Leader and help in one of two ways: by creating a 10 to 20-minute presentation or by introducing three to four questions, selected and perhaps modified from the Briefing Book, for our small group discuss. Let Barb Schaepe know if you are interested in being a Leader.

Here is a list and short description of 2027 Great Decision topics:

American Foreign Policy and the Future of Multilateralism—Over postwar decades, the United States played a leadership role in building multilateral regimes and institutions across a wide range of policy areas. Today, multilateral cooperation is at a low ebb. What is the future of multilateralism, and what are America's choices?

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American Options in the Middle East - The Trump administration's war with Iran marks another major upheaval in the United States' fraught strategic relations with the region. What are America's major grand policy options for the region?

The Future of Germany in Europe and the Atlantic World - The Russian war on Ukraine, the return of the Trump administration, and the rise of right-wing movements on the continent have shifted the ground upon which German politics and foreign policy operates. This essay explores the changing debates inside of Germany.

U.S.-China: The Case for Engagement - In a two-superpower world, rivalry and conflict may, to some intent, be inherent and inevitable. But what might be the terms for a more constructive relationship?

Brazil and the Global South: Confronting a New America - Under the banner of America First, Donald Trump has redefined the country's relations with the rest of the world, including Brazil and the Global South. Two years into Trump 2.0, what are the responses of Brazil and the Global South to American foreign policy?

AI and American Choices - How will the AI revolution, and its associated economic, technological, military, and political transformations, alter the terms of international relations?

Energy Security: Challenges for American Foreign Policy - The American/Israeli war with Iran and the ongoing blocking of the flow of oil from the Strait of Hormuz has triggered a crisis in the global oil and energy economy. For all regions of the world, the basic terms of energy security have been rendered unstable and uncertain. How should American foreign policy decision-makers think about the problem of energy security in today's world?

Organized Crime in the Americas - Organized crime in the Americas has become a sprawling and multifaceted transnational activity, unfolding on many fronts. Behind this activity are weak political institutions. The transnational character of this problem calls out for policy coordination between the United States and its hemispheric neighbors.