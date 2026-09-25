In August, SaddleBrooke Nature Club members participated in an overnight field trip to the White Mountain Wildlife Nature Center in Lakeside, Arizona. Members attended the wonderful raptor show at the center and later met at the Chalet restaurant for dinner. Twenty-nine people attended and a great time was had by all.

Program Schedule - Fall 2026

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Monday, October 12 3:30 p.m. at the DesertView Theater - WILDCATS IN OUR BACKYARD – A presentation about Arizona’s four species of wildcats by Susan Malusa, University of Arizona Wildcat Research and Conservation Program.

Monday, November 9 at 3:30 p.m. at the DesertView Theater - THE BATTLE OF PICACHO PASS - A presentation on the Civil War battle at Picacho Pass by Steve Smith, USAF Major and member of the Arizona Civil War Council

Monday, December 14 at 3:30 p.m. at the DesertView Theater – CANDID CRITTERS OF THE CATALINA’S – A presentation on wildlife in the Catalina mountains using videos captured by motion-activated cameras set on public US Forest Service land. Presented by David Dean, Naturalist and Camera Trap Videographer and member of the Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists

Our fall picnic is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 22 at the Catalina State Park. For updated information on the SaddleBrooke Nature Club, visit saddlebrookenatureclub.org.